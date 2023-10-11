NORSAR blames gas pipeline explosion on foul play, investigating sabotage

The Finnish government suspects foul play in the disruption and damage to a key gas pipeline after a regional seismic observer discovered evidence of an explosion.

The Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) announced Tuesday that the reported damage to the Baltic-connector pipeline was caused by “external activity.”

“NORSAR have detected a probable explosion along the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea at 01:20 (local time in Finland) on 8th October 2023,” the foundation said. “This explosion was detected using stations in Finland.”

Finnish government officials have been quick to blame foreign powers for the disruption of the crucial energy supply line.

“The discovered damage could not have been caused by normal use of the pipeline or pressure fluctuations,” said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Some observers have suggested the damage could be retribution for Finland’s decision to join NATO in April.

Strategic Military Intelligence Analyst Rebekah Koffler told Fox News that Russia must be considered a suspect in the destruction of key infrastructure.

“Russia obviously must be on the list of suspects as it would benefit from the damage of this pipeline. Putin had also warned of retaliatory measures, in the aftermath of Finland’s ascension into NATO.”

Koffler suggested Russian leaders may be seeking to complicate international affairs in order to bring attention away from the invasion of Ukraine.

“If Russia is behind, the intent of the timing would be to overwhelm the US and Europe with geopolitical crises, so they take eyes off of Ukraine.”