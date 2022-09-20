North Carolina 17-year-old charged with 2 counts of murder in slayings of missing teens, sheriff says

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of missing North Carolina teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were found dead Saturday afternoon, a day after their families last reported seeing them.

Under state law, 16- and 17-year-old suspects are not automatically charged as adults, however, due to the gravity of the crime, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the case could be transferred to an adult court if the court finds probable cause.

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time,” Blackwood said Tuesday. “I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Blackwood said. “We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

Lyric, 14, and Clark, 18, were last seen by family members on Friday, according to authorities. They were friends but not dating, family members told Fox News Digital, and are believed to have been picked up by an unidentified adult in an unknown vehicle.

Two men riding four-wheel ATVs found their remains Saturday afternoon in a trail under the power lines a few miles from Lyric’s mother’s house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.

