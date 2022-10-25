North Carolina college student reports sexual assault by stranger who allegedly followed victim to campus dorm

A student at the University of Noth Carolina (UNC)-Chapel Hill, on Oct. 22 reported a sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred in a dormitory on campus.

The student told campus police that the incident occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. that Saturday, when an “unknown individual” followed the student into Carmichael Residence Hall and then into the student’s room, where the assault took place, according to UNC – Chapel Hill.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short brown hair and short facial hair, the university said in a Saturday Facebook post.

Campus police are investigating the incident, which occurred just after students returned to campus following fall break.

The university did not immediately say whether the suspect was known to the victim or the school, but local reports indicate that he was a stranger.

UNC – Chapel Hill says on its website that students should not “let strangers ‘tail-gate’ into residence halls behind you when you enter through exterior doors.”

The school has a text service available to all students, faculty and staff for voicing security concerns and problems. Chapel Hill also uses an alert system called Alert Carolina, which issues alerts when events occur on campus.

Additionally, Chapel Hill community members are encouraged to report sexual violence to the school’s Gender Violence Services Coordinators (GVSCs) and connect with sexual misconduct report and response coordinators with UNC’s Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office.

Chapel Hill “encourages all members of our community to look out for one another,” respect one another’s boundaries and be alert, according to the school’s Saturday Facebook post.