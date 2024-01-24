North Carolina college student’s body found in trunk of towed vehicle; suspect arrested

An Edenton, North Carolina, man faces the charge of murder after he allegedly killed a woman, whose body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle that was towed off a private lot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) said the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle owned by Jordan Isaiah Thomas in Beaufort County on Jan. 17.

The victim, the NCSBI said in a release, is believed to be a 19-year-old Elizabeth City State University student. A positive identification is pending from the medical examiner’s office, the NCSBI said, which will also determine the cause of death.

Investigators said the vehicle had been parked in the lot of a private company on U.S. Highway 264 in Washington, North Carolina.

The vehicle was towed to a local facility, where a body was ultimately found in the trunk by a tow truck company employee.

After an investigation, detectives determined Thomas left his vehicle in the private parking lot before stealing a truck from the same location.

The stolen truck was later found at a nearby hospital in Washington, North Carolina, where Thomas was also found and arrested.

NCSBI investigators said that they believe the victim was killed at a different location than where the vehicle was found, as evidence was taken from a residence in Edenton where Thomas had been living. Whether the murder occurred at the Edenton residence or elsewhere remains under investigation.

Investigators added that Thomas and the victim knew each other.

Thomas has been charged with murder, larceny of a motor vehicle and concealing the death of a person.

The investigation is ongoing.