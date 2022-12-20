North Carolina family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel hides in tree

One North Carolina family found themselves reliving a classic scene from the National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” movie when a squirrel invaded their Christmas tree wreaking havoc in their home.

Taylor Stading, who posted videos of the wildlife encounter on her Facebook account, said the squirrel apparently entered her family’s Waxhaw, North Carolina home through a loose roof shingle, climbed through a sink pipe opening and emerged in the upstairs bathroom.

After emerging from the bathroom, the family dog, Dixie, gave the squirrel a run for their money and chased the critter throughout the home. The pooch came up empty, after the wild squirrel seized the opportunity to launch itself into the family’s tree-finally out of reach from the family’s pet.

The video picks up Stading deliberating how to handle the invasive creature that has made a new home in her beautifully decorated tree.

In a three part saga, viewers see the Stading family slowly and surely coaxing their new furry friend from the tree with a bit of encouragement from a versatile dust mop. Along the way, Mom got some advice and commentary from her kids, Colton, 11, Savannah, 8, and Caroline, 8.

“Is it dead?” one asks.

“Mommy, go full force on it!,” another encourages.

“Call Daddy,” commanded another.

The third video in the series shows the squirrel finally leaping from the Christmas tree and balancing on the windowsill until Mom Stading flushes the squirrel back into the great outdoors.

“It was surreal but funny” Taylor told Fox News Digital.

Commenters on the now viral video noted the similarities between the Spading’s holiday adventure with the famous “Christmas Vacation” scene. In the beloved Christmas movie, Clark Griswold investigates the family’s tree after hearing a funny squeaking sound. After finding the squirrel, he and his family are terrorized by the mean critter in the hilarious scene.