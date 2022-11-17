North Carolina football team flees field after gunshots reported, video shows

A North Carolina football team was captured on video fleeing their field in terror as gunshots rang out in the parking lot of their stadium.

The Lumberton Police Department says the incident Wednesday night outside the Lumberton High School football stadium left a 41-year-old woman with “life-threatening injuries.”

“We’re not going to tolerate that kind of behavior on our campuses whether it occurs during the school day or after,” Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority as we will place additional measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students and the public on our campuses during games.”

Lumberton Police said “On arrival, responding officers were directed to the parking lot in front of the football stadium, where they located a 41-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound” and that “Bystanders on the scene reported multiple gunshots and described a suspect dressed in black.”

PROSECUTORS PLAN TO SEEK LIFE SENTENCE FOR MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER

As of Thursday, an investigation remains ongoing, and police say agencies including the ATF are investigating.

FLORIDA POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT ROBBERY SUSPECT IS SHOT AFTER APPROACHING OFFICER WITH KNIFE

Robeson County Schools District said St. Pauls Middle and the Lumberton Jr. High teams were playing against each other in a championship game. Footage of the chaos, which appears to happen after the game ended, shows members of a football team sprinting off their field during the incident.

“Somebody is shooting here!” a member of the crowd could be heard saying as others are screaming.

Other members of the football team are then seen lying on the ground, trying to take cover.

The district says plans are in place to “recognize championship winners on the St. Pauls Middle School football team at a later date.”

“We want to be clear. We are not going to give in to evil and we are not going to give in to fear,” Williamson said. “Last night should have been a moment our students will remember as they completed the championship and made lifelong memories with their peers. That moment was wrongfully taken from those students and will instead serve as a reminder of how far we as a society have fallen.”