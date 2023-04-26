North Carolina man allegedly participated in sex acts with dog, shared video on social media: Deputies

A man in North Carolina was arrested after he allegedly participated in sex acts with a dog.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it received information on April 12 concerning a resident who was allegedly participating in sexual activities with an animal, according to WBTV.

Detectives said that Cody William Sprague, 31, sent an explicit video through social media depicting himself performing sexual acts on a dog. The sheriff’s office said the dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend, who wasn’t aware of the incident taking place in their residence.

Sprague was charged with felony crimes against nature following the initial investigation.

Sprague confessed to the accusations brought against him by investigators, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely as an investigation into Sprague continues.

Sprague is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.