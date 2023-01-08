North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, including three minors: ‘Screaming for help’

Police in North Carolina say that five people are dead, including three minors, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

High Point police officers responded to a call on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. “in reference to two people screaming for help.” When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people dead inside a home.

The High Point Police Department said that three minors and two adults were found dead in what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police had to force entry into the High Point, North Carolina home, officials said.

HOUSTON ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY ARMED CUSTOMER, POLICE LOOKING TO QUESTION SHOOTER

When officers initially arrived to the scene, they were met by an “adult male and female stating they needed help,” and then went to the home where all victims were pronounced dead.

ARMED FLORIDA GOOD SAMARITANS DETAIN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED, SHOT AT 2 WOMEN

Officials say that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that there’s no threat to the community.