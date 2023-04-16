North Carolina plane crash kills pilot shortly after take-off

A small plane crash in Western North Carolina killed one person on Saturday, authorities say.

The crash took place in a field in Andrews, North Carolina, at roughly 10:45 a.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol told FOX Carolina that a single-engine aircraft crashed into a tree in a field. It immediately caught fire upon impact.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was reportedly ejected. The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

FLIGHT FRIGHT: FAMILY ASKS PERSON TO SWITCH PLANE SEATS, HE REFUSES — AND BIG TROUBLE ENSUES

The National Transportation Safety Board told WLOS that it was a home-built Velocity aircraft that crashed shortly after it took off.

REDDIT USER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT RUSHING TO LEAVE AIRPLANE UPON LANDING: ‘JUST RUDE’

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information, but has not heard back.