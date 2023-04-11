North Carolina plane crash on highway leaves at least one dead, officials say

A small plane with multiple people on board crashed along a highway in North Carolina late Tuesday morning, killing at least one person, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells Fox News Digital a single-engine Vans RV-12 crashed south of Greensboro Airport in North Carolina around 11 a.m., near the Guildford and Randolph County lines.

Two people were on board the flight. Guildford County Sheriff Danny Rogers told WGHP that one person is dead. The condition of the other person on board the plane is not clear at this time.

A single lane of U.S. 421 southbound remained closed while crews worked through the wreckage, according to the Department of Transportation.

Per the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation and will provide additional updates.

A photo from WGHP shows the plane’s wreckage near the Monnett Road bridge, which crosses over U.S. 421 north of the Randolph County line.

The crash comes after two people survived a small plane crash early Monday evening in Danbury, Connecticut. The single-engine Cessna 152 went down shortly before 6 p.m. in a residential neighborhood about 2 miles from Danbury Municipal Airport.

The two people on board, who appeared to be doing flight training exercises, were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries, authorities said. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.