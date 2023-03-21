North Carolina State discontinues coed rifle program this academic year

North Carolina State will discontinue its varsity coed rifle program at the end of this academic year.

The school announced the decision Tuesday, with athletic director Boo Corrigan saying officials reached “this difficult decision” after a review of the program offered at the school since 1958.

“Being able to provide a top-level Division I experience for our student-athletes is our first priority and it is no longer feasible to do this for our rifle program,” Corrigan said.

The school fields one of just 22 rifle programs in the NCAA and competes in the Great America Rifle Conference.

The school said it would honor scholarships of impacted students on the roster throughout their undergraduate years by matching their current level, as well as provide continued access to services for academic support, sports medicine and sports psychology. The school also pledged administrative support if the affected students choose to transition the program to a club sport.