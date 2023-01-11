North Carolina vacation turns bloody as quadruple stabbing breaks out in Airbnb rental

Four people vacationing in North Carolina near the Tennessee border were stabbed at an Airbnb where authorities found a cache of various drugs, the local sheriff is reporting.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood reported deputies responded to an Airbnb rental property in the town of Marshall on Monday morning just before 3:30. Upon arrival, authorities found a quadruple stabbing had unfolded in the home.

Officers arrested six people following the stabbings and uncovered a cache of drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana. It is unclear if the drugs played a role in the stabbings. Those injured received medical attention.

Harwood said that all parties involved in the incident were on vacation in the area. The sheriff described the incident as “isolated.”

Marshall is located about 20 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, and sits near the Tennessee border.

Harwood detailed the charges against each individual arrested in his Facebook post.

Of the six persons arrested, suspect Jay Caleb Bell is the only one facing charges of “assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill” and “two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.” He was also hit with charges of felony possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, and a possession charge of marijuana.

The other five suspects arrested were identified as: Daniel Mansilla-Perea, Richard Vincent Sakowski, Cassi Deann Sakowski, Christopher Lyn Boles, and Jodi Michelle Douthit.

The five suspects are each facing the same drug charges: felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of schedule two cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates on the case but did not immediately receive a reply. Airbnb told Fox News Digital its “specialized Safety team is investigating this incident.”

“Our specialized Safety team is investigating this incident, including taking action to remove the booking guest from our platform and providing support to our impacted Host. We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation,” the Airbnb spokesperson said.