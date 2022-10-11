North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life – 15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9
Cash5 – 2-8-11-31-43
Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 day – 7-4-6, Fireball: 6
Pick 3 Evening – 8-8-4, Fireball: 1
Pick 4 day – 1-3-1-2, Fireball: 9
Pick 4 Evening – 9-7-0-7, Fireball:
Powerball – 3-6-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
