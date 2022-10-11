North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10

October 11, 2022

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life – 15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9

Cash5 – 2-8-11-31-43

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Pick 3 day – 7-4-6, Fireball: 6

Pick 3 Evening – 8-8-4, Fireball: 1

Pick 4 day – 1-3-1-2, Fireball: 9

Pick 4 Evening – 9-7-0-7, Fireball:

Powerball – 3-6-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000

