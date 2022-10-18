North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 17
October 18, 2022/
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life – 12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11
Cash5 – 6-8-9-12-26
Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
NC SHOOTING SUSPECT KILLED, 3 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN HOME
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 day – 7-4-0, Fireball: 1
Pick 3 Evening – 3-5-2, Fireball: 9
Pick 4 day – 9-0-8-8, Fireball: 2
Pick 4 Evening – 0-2-1-6, Fireball: 2
Powerball – 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000
Posted in