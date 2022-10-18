North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 17

October 18, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life – 12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11

Cash5 – 6-8-9-12-26

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 day – 7-4-0, Fireball: 1

Pick 3 Evening – 3-5-2, Fireball: 9

Pick 4 day – 9-0-8-8, Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Evening – 0-2-1-6, Fireball: 2

Powerball – 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000

