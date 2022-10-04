North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 3

October 4, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

IN & OUT TIRES

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life – 2-9-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1

Cash5 – 10-15-31-33-42

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $380,000,000

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 3 day – 5-8-3, Fireball: 1

Pick 3 Evening – 7-3-6, Fireball:

Pick 4 day – 9-7-9-7, Fireball: 8

Pick 4 Evening – 3-3-3-7, Fireball: 6

Powerball – 2-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4 Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000

NC SHOOTING SUSPECT KILLED, 3 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN HOME

Mattress Peddlers
Posted in