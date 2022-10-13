North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 12

October 13, 2022

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life – 10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2

Cash5 – 3-8-16-20-41

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $494,000,000

Pick 3 day – 0-3-9, Fireball:

Pick 3 Evening – 3-5-3, Fireball: 8

Pick 4 day – 6-4-5-6, Fireball:

Pick 4 Evening – 1-2-6-1, Fireball: 4

Powerball – 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5 Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000

