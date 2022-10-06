North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 4

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life – 1-14-32-45-46, Lucky Ball: 1

Cash5 – 10-13-15-30-34

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $410,000,000

Pick 3 day – 1-0-9, Fireball:

Pick 3 Evening – 8-9-5, Fireball: 6

Pick 4 day – 1-1-1-0, Fireball: 3

Pick 4 Evening – 9-0-4-5, Fireball: 2

Powerball – 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $378,000,000

