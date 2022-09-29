North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 28

September 29, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life – 2-4-25-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13

Cash5 – 6-7-16-24-35

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $355,000,000

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 3 day – 7-5-2, Fireball: 5

Pick 3 Evening – 4-9-8, Fireball: 4

Pick 4 day – 2-0-1-5, Fireball: 6

Pick 4 Evening – 9-1-4-9, Fireball: 7

Powerball – 6-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000

NC SHOOTING SUSPECT KILLED, 3 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN HOME

Posted in