North Cascades Highway shuts down due to mudslides, washout

The North Cascades Highway was impassable Wednesday after mudslides washed out part of the roadway near Mazama, Washington state Department of Transportation officials said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter at about 7:20 p.m. that what he described as “wild weather” on the highway also known as State Route 20 caused massive mudslides and part of the roadway to be washed out.

He said the highway will be closed across the mountain pass until further notice. A photo with the tweet showed timber debris, mud and rocks in the roadway.

Transportation employees were working at the scene.