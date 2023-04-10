North Dakota 6-year-old struck, killed while riding bike

A pickup truck has struck and killed a 6-year-old as he rode his bicycle in the parking lot of a North Dakota apartment complex, authorities say.

KFYR-TV reports that the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Watford City.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old was driving the truck around a section of garages when he hit the boy. The driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.

The patrol continues to investigate.