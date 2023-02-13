North Dakota explosion, fire at oil field leaves 1 injured

One person was severely burned in an explosion and fire at an oil field in western North Dakota, fire officials said.

The explosion was reported about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander on U.S. 65 in McKenzie County, the Williston Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Preliminary reports indicated several tanks exploded. The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.

One man was treated for severe burns and then flown to a regional trauma center, according to the statement.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished about 1:15 .m. Saturday.