North Dakota police find 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive material at a residence in Williston

More than 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered in a residence in northwestern North Dakota, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said multiple chemicals and powders were also found in the apartment in Williston, located in the North Dakota oil patch near the Montana border. No arrests have been made, although police say they have identified a person of interest.

Bomb squads from Williston, Minot and Bismarck were disposing of the explosive materials at the Williston landfill. The process was suspended Wednesday afternoon due to high winds and fire danger.

Police say explosions could be heard in some parts of the city as the devices were detonated.

No further details have been released.