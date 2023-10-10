North Korea backs Hamas against Israeli ‘criminal actions’

North Korea is supporting Hamas in the group’s terrorist attacks against Israel.

Media reports in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are voicing support for the terror group against Israeli military and civilians.

“A large scale armed conflict has occurred between Hamas of Palestine and Israel,” read the Rodong Sinmun, a state-affilitated news outlet run by the Workers’ Party of North Korea.

“The international community calls the conflict the consequence of Israel’s ceaseless criminal actions against the people of Palestine,” the report adds.

Israel said Tuesday it has reclaimed control of the Gaza border as IDF forces pound densely-populated districts with the fiercest airstrikes in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has vowed to take its “mighty revenge” since gunmen rampaged through its towns, leaving streets strewn with bodies in by far the deadliest attack in its history. It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placed the Gaza Strip, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under a total siege.

North Korean outlets said an independent Palestinian state was the “fundamental” solution to the conflict.

Israeli media said the death toll from the Hamas attacks had climbed to 900 people, mostly civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party, dwarfing the scale of any past attack by Islamists apart from 9/11. Scores of Israelis were taken to Gaza as hostages, with some paraded through the streets.

North Korea has maintained diplomatic relations with Palestinian leaders since 1966.

North Korea does not recognize Israel and in 1988 recognized Palestinian authorities as the legitimate government of all Israeli territories.

North Korean officials and citizens are currently celebrating the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

State media has praised supreme leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion, celebrating his commitment to expand the country’s military power.

