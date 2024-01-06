North Korea fires hundreds of artillery shells into disputed border area with South Korea

North Korea continues to fire hundreds of artillery rounds near its disputed sea border with South Korea.

The hermit kingdom conducted another round of artillery drills on Saturday following the previous day’s exercises that sparked panic in regions of its southern neighbor.

South Korean intelligence estimates approximately 200 shells fired into the area on Friday and an additional 60 on Saturday.

The South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly fired approximately 400 rounds in response to the provocation.

South Korean military officials are in contact with their U.S. counterparts as both countries monitor the situation.

“We gravely warn that the entire responsibility of such crisis-escalating situations lies with North Korea and strongly call for its immediate halt,” said South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Col. Lee Sung-jun at a Friday press conference.

He continued, “Under close coordination between South Korea and the United States, our military is tracking and monitoring related activity, and will conduct corresponding measures to North Korea’s provocations.”

The western sea border between North Korean and South Korean territory has been the site of multiple skirmishes since the end of the Korean War.

Naval combat broke out briefly in 1999, 2022 and 2009.

In 2010, North Korea allegedly torpedoed a warship owned by the South, killing 46 sailors.

Four South Koreans were killed on Yeonpyeong Island the same year after the North’s military bombarded the area.