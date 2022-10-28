North Korea launches ballistic missile toward South Korea’s eastern waters, Seoul says
October 28, 2022/
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea’s eastern waters, Seoul officials said on Friday.
The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the isolated nation during annual military drills, which South Korea sees as intimidation.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t give any other details about the launch.
North Korean media has not confirmed the missile test.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
