North Korea spy satellite is latest surveillance threat to US, allies – with Kim threatening more launches

The military spy satellite launched by North Korea on Tuesday successfully entered orbit, according to South Korean officials.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged on Wednesday the apparent success of the Malligyong-1 satellite launch into orbit, though they stopped short of confirming it was operational.

“After a comprehensive analysis of its flight path and other signs, the satellite is assessed to have entered into orbit,” the South Korean joint chiefs of staff said.

“However, more analysis and time is needed […] to determine whether the satellite is working properly,” the officials added.

NORTH KOREA ATTEMPTS MILITARY SPY SATELLITE LAUNCH FOR THIRD TIME, SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN REPORT

The launch took place Tuesday despite North Korea’s previous claims to neighboring Japan that the satellite would launch between Wednesday and Dec. 1.

This was the third attempt by North Korean leaders to launch a military spy satellite into orbit. The North Korean military previously attempted spy satellite launches in May and August – both ended in failure due to technical issues.

UN COMMITTEE PASSES RESOLUTION CONDEMNING NORTH KOREAN HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES FOR 19TH YEAR IN A ROW

The Malligyong-1 satellite was launched via a newly designed Chollima-1 rocket.

North Korean state media outlets have published photos of the event, including images of supreme leader Kim Jong Un celebrating the successful launch.

State media has also claimed similar operations are planned to continue into the future to fortify North Korea’s war capabilities.

“(The launch) will make a significant contribution to definitely ramping up the war preparedness of the armed forces of the Republic,” Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korea is promising several more satellite launches in the near future.