North Korea state media mocks US for Blinken’s ‘disgraceful begging trip’ to meet with Xi

North Korean state media ran political analysis this week mocking the U.S. government for its “disgraceful begging trip” to meet with Chinese leadership.

North Korean political analyst Jong Yong-hak’s ridiculed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China in a report from the Korean Central News Agency — the nation’s government-run news outlet, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“It is the height of the double-dealing and impudence peculiar to the U.S. to provoke first and then talk about the so-called ‘responsible control over divergence of opinion,'” Jong wrote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Beijing Monday, shaking hands in front of photographers.

At a press conference afterward, Blinken addressed the media without Xi, telling reporters the relationship between their two nations constitutes “one of the most consequential in the world” and “both the United States and China have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly.”

North Korea was specifically mentioned in the meeting, alongside concerns regarding Russia and the Taiwan Strait.

During his meetings in China, the secretary relayed that he had “robust conversation” about “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” “North Korea’s increasingly reckless actions and rhetoric” regarding its nuclear program, as well as over U.S. concerns “about the PRC’s provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait as well as in the South and East China Seas.”

Jong’s report in the KCNA accused the U.S. of walking back its attempts to put pressure on China and claimed the visit was a capitulation.

The meeting between Blinken and Xi raised eyebrows after the secretary of state took a hard stance against Taiwanese independence — an unusually concrete acknowledgment of the U.S. government’s “One China” policy.

“We do not support Taiwan independence,” Blinken said in a press conference on Monday. “We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross strait differences. We remain committed to continuing our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act including making sure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself.”

Blinken originally intended to make the trip to Beijing months ago, but the appearance of a surveillance balloon over the U.S. – eventually determined by officials to have come from China – derailed those plans and prompted a series of delays.

