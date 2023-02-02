North Korea threatens ‘overwhelming nuclear force’ in response to US military exercises

North Korean officials are warning continued military exercises between the United States and South Korea are escalating nuclear tensions to an “extreme red line.”

The U.S. and South Korea vowed on Tuesday to ramp up their nuclear deterrence efforts and military drills in the face of increased hostilities from North Korea.

In a three-day trip to South Korea, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. has an “ironclad” commitment to Seoul, which includes “the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including our conventional, nuclear and missile defense capabilities.”

The comment outraged North Korean leadership, who are threatening to respond to the military drills with “most overwhelming nuclear force.”

The North Korean Foreign Ministry made the aggressive statement through an unnamed spokesperson.

“The military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement continued, “DPRK will take the toughest reaction to any military attempt of the U.S. on the principle of ‘nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation!’”

North Korea launched a record number of missile tests in 2022, including intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S.

Officials have also voiced concern that North Korea could be planning its first nuclear missile test since 2017.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.