North Korean parents to get prison time for letting their kids watch Hollywood, foreign films: report

North Korean parents will be sent to prison if their kids are caught watching foreign films just once, according to a new report.

Parents were previously let off with a stern warning if their children were found to be in possession of illicit films smuggled into the country. Now, parents are being told at “inminban,” or compulsory neighborhood watch meetings across the country, that there will no longer be leniency.

Per Radio Free Asia, teens caught watching Hollywood or South Korean films will be sent to prison camps for five years while their parents will go to a “labor center” for six months.

A source from the North’s South Pyongan province told the U.S.-funded outlet that parents were told: “education for children begins at home.”

“If parents do not educate their children from moment to moment, they will dance and sing of capitalism and become anti-socialists,” the source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reportedly said.

The crackdown on foreign media comes after reports emerged in December that North Korean authorities allegedly executed two minors – ages 16 and 17 – for watching and distributing South Korean movies.

A resident told Radio Free Asia they were told that “those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty-death.”