Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 officers wounded, suspected gunman dead

Three Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday evening and a suspect is dead, according to reports.

The officers were taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries and are “alert and talking,” FOX 29 reported, citing law enforcement sources, including a police commander.

One of the officers was reportedly shot in the hand and the other two were shot in the arm during the incident in the northeast part of the city. Two of the officers are men and one is a woman, FOX 29 reported.

It wasn’t clear if the suspect was killed by police or what led up to the 7 p.m. shooting at the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

BUSINESS OWNER DECRIES ‘GET OUT WHILE YOU CAN’ MENTALITY IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER HIS STORE WAS LOOTED

Philadelphia, like many U.S. cities, has grappled with a crime surge in recent years. The city surpassed 500 homicides the last two years, and overall crime was up nearly 16% year-to-date, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

The city faced nearly 70,000 property crimes in 2022, a 30% increase from the year prior, according to Philadelphia Police Department data. Armed robberies, meanwhile, have decreased by nearly 13% but are still up from pre-pandemic levels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I think about Philadelphia and the community which we serve, the West Philadelphia area, crime there is still very prevalent,” Victoria Wylie, who co-owns a hoagie shop that has hired armed guards, told Fox News Digital. “So being someone who is reopening a business that’s really popular, that people have been waiting for, we don’t know who’s coming.”

The story is developing.

Fox News’ Megan Myers contributed to this report.