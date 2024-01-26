Norwegian cruise passengers brought bags of weed on ship in transatlantic drug trafficking scheme: authorities

Two Norwegian Cruise Line passengers allegedly brought more than 100 bags of marijuana onboard the ship.

According to a criminal complaint from the Southern District of Florida, Michael Quesenberry and Savannah Rose Minami brought approximately 71.9 kilograms of marijuana on a ship from Miami, Florida to Southhampton, England on Jan. 11.

According to the affidavit, authorities found Quesenberry and Minami in a passenger room together and the pair claimed that they had “just met” at the cruise bar.

Authorities said that after dogs sniffed out potential contraband, they found 56 separate vacuum-sealed bags in Quesenberry’s luggage.

In the vacuum-sealed bags, police found a “leafy-green substance” and quickly determined that it was illegal marijuana.

After locating Minami at the cruise ship’s bar, they escorted the suspect to her room and found an additional 56 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

In the complaint, authorities said that drug traffickers are “increasingly turning to” export drugs from the United States to England.

“Based on my training and experience, drug traffickers are increasingly turning to the exportation of marijuana from the United States to England, due to the higher price of marijuana in England,” the complaints said.

The pair was charged with drug trafficking and distribution.

Norweigan Cruises did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.