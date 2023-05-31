Nova Scotia wildfire sends East Coast air quality plummeting

A wildifre burning in Nova Scotia has not only forced the evacuation of thousands in Canada, but has sent air quality plummeting in cities across the northeastern U.S. this week.

Tourists in New York City likely took photos against hazy skies this week, with air quality on Tuesday afternoon and evening significantly reduced.

The National Weather Service office there said Wednesday that clouds would give way to hazy sunshine with another day of smoke from the fires.

“Air quality alerts are in effect for New Jersey as a result per @NewJerseyDEP,” it said.

The office in Mount Holly said air quality concerns would continue in that area on Wednesday, with similar conditions as the smoke lingers.

“A code orange air quality alert has been issued across southeastern P.A. and all of N.J. Sensitive groups should minimize strenuous outdoor activities,” it advised.

An alert was also in effect in Detroit on Wednesday, and smoke was also reported to impact Albany and other parts of New York, portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts, areas from central Virginia to southern Maryland and Maine.

“This smoke is being smelled at ground level. Be alert if you are planning to be outside later today/tonight,” the agency’s Albany office said Tuesday.

A wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast has damaged around 200 houses and structures and led to the evacuation of 16,000 people.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish hotspots in the fire that started in the Halifax area on Sunday.

Premier Tim Houston announced that the province would ban all travel and activity in all wooded areas as of 4 p.m. local time, with fire officials warning that there could be a “reburn” in evacuated subdivisions with the return of windy and dry conditions on Tuesday.

The forecast is calling for hotter weather on Wednesday. No rain is forecast until Friday at the earliest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.