Novak Djokovic wins US Open, third Grand Slam title of year

Novak Djokovic topped Daniil Medvedev to win the U.S. Open for the fourth time in his career. The victory also marked his third Grand Slam title in 2023.

He won 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 and immediately went to his wife and daughter and hugged them after the match.

Djokovic jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third set. Medvedev picked up a win as he served to keep Djokovic at bay. However, the crowd at Arthur Ashe got behind the Serbian tennis superstar, and he delivered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the serve, Djokovic allowed a Medvedev point but got two back. Djokovic double-faulted, and the game was tied once again. Another rally between the two saw Medvedev hit the ball long down the line and gave the championship point to Djokovic.

Djokovic won the match when Medvedev sent one into the net.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION COACH CORRECTS ‘SPORTSCENTER’ OVER COCO GAUFF CLIP: ‘SHE WAS PRAYING’

Djokovic took care of Medvedev in the first set 6-3 and needed to dig deep to get past Medvedev in the second set. He erased a set point late in the second set but managed to win the tiebreaker 7-5.

It is his 24th career Grand Slam title.

Djokovic last won the U.S. Open in 2018 over Juan Martin del Potro. He lost to Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round of the 2019 tournament and defaulted in the fourth round of the 2020 tournament. Medvedev topped him in straight sets in 2021, and he was barred from participating in 2022 over the U.S. travel policy regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

The only tournament Djokovic did not win on the Grand Slam schedule was Wimbledon. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He won the Australian Open in his return to the country after his deportation over his COVID vaccine status. He then won the French Open.