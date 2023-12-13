Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic ejected on Serbian Heritage Night: ‘That’s terrible’

The Chicago Bulls held a Serbian Heritage Night while defending NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who hails from Serbia, was in town.

Well, the fans who came to see the country’s hero were only treated to roughly 16 minutes of him on the floor because of a bizarre ejection.

In the second quarter of the game, the Denver Nuggets star was tossed, resulting in boos from even the home crowd. On top of the heritage night, it was also the only time the Nuggets will be in Chicago this season.

After missing a layup, Jokic was seen barking at a referee. He admitted after the game that he used language that “crossed the line.” Rumors say that Jokic used the word “motherf—er” toward the ref.

But, fans were livid at the ejection, considering Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP and probably the best player in the league.

Even Bulls analyst Stacey King was livid at the move.

“That’s terrible. That’s excessive,” King said on NBC Sports Chicago. “Give the guy a tech. He should have got a tech, and he should have got fouled, but to eject the guy? C’mon now. The people didn’t come to see the officials. Let’s just be honest: They came to see the players.

“[Jokic] is one of the players people came to see. Give him a tech. He earns that. He’s a two-time MVP. He earned the right to be able to communicate.”

It was Jokic’s second ejection of the season, but Denver didn’t need Jokic’s help much, as they came away with a 114-106 win over the Bulls.

Jokic finished with just four points, but still managed to grab nine rebounds and dish out six assists.

