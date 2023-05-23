Nuggets sweep Lakers in thrilling Game 4 victory; reach NBA Finals for first time in franchise history

Facing a 3-0 deficit, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a hot start on their home floor. But their effort just wasn’t enough to avoid getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Thanks to a 36-16 third quarter, the Nuggets stormed back from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Lakers, 113-111, in Game 4 to win the conference and cement their place in the 2023 NBA Finals.

It’s a historic victory for the top seed in the West, as the franchise has never made it to the NBA Finals, let alone won the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.