Nurse Lucy Letby wrote sympathy card to parents of baby girl she’s accused of murdering

MANCHESTER, England – Nurse Lucy Letby wrote a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a premature baby girl she is accused of murdering.

The 33-year-old took a photo of the card just hours before the baby’s funeral.

Letby is alleged to have murdered the infant – known as Child I – on the fourth attempt in Oct. 23, 2015

She wrote on the sympathy card, “There are no words to make this time any easier. It was a real priviledge (sic) to care for (Child I) and get to know you as a family – a family who always put (Child I) first and did everything possible for her.

“She will always be a part of your lives and we will never forget her. Thinking of you today and always – sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye. Lots of love Lucy x.”

The card also contained the message, “Your loved one will be remembered with many smiles.”

Letby, who is on trial in the United Kingdom, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court heard evidence from another nurse who recalled Letby telling her how Child I “looked pale”.

Ashleigh Hudson broke down in tears and told the jury that she had gone over to the infant’s crib and found her in poor condition and needing urgent care, despite her being “very stable” 15 minutes earlier.

Hudson said Child I seemed not to be breathing and “gasping” for air.

“It was a sound that wouldn’t be made by a well baby – almost a very, very deep breath but one by itself, not followed by any others,” she said.

A crash call was put out, and other medics rushed into the room to begin trying to resuscitate the baby, the court heard.

The jury was previously told how Child I weighted only 2 pounds and 2 ounces when she was born 10 weeks premature at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in August 2015.

She was transferred to the Countess of Chester Hospital later that month, and prosecutors claim Letby tried three times to kill the baby – first during a day shift on Sept. 30, 2015, and twice during night shifts the following month – before succeeding the fourth time.

It is alleged she injected air into the infant’s feeding tube and bloodstream, causing her final and fatal collapse.

At an earlier hearing, Child I’s mother recalled how she was called at home in the early hours that day and asked to attend the hospital urgently with her partner.

On arrival, she saw medics, including Dr. John Gibbs, trying to resuscitate her daughter.

“I asked Dr. Gibbs how long had they been doing this, to which he said 20 minutes.

“I remember thinking they can’t keep doing it.

“I said to Dr. Gibbs ‘You can’t do any more’.”

After Child I was pronounced dead, her parents were moved to a private room, where Letby asked the mother if she wanted to bathe her baby’s body.

The mother agreed, the jury heard, and a “smiling” Letby had offered to take some photos.

Letby told the mother how she was present at Child I’s first bath and her daughter had “loved it”.

However, the mother had wanted Letby to “stop talking” and she “eventually stopped”.

Lawyers for Letby told the jury that they did not accept she harmed Child I and a series of medical problems may have been “inevitable” due to the infant’s “extreme prematurity”.

The trial – expected to last at least six months – continues.