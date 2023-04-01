NXT Stand & Deliver 2023: What to know about the WWE event

Before WrestleMania steals the weekend, pro wrestling fans will be able to indulge Saturday afternoon in the next crop of up-and-coming WWE stars at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Stand & Deliver takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, just a few miles from SoFi Stadium where WrestleMania 39 will be staged Saturday and Sunday. It’s the third time Stand & Deliver will feature pro wrestlers with the NXT brand.

There are seven matches on the card with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez among those in action.

Each NXT championship will be on the line, including a ladder match for the women’s championship.

Here’s how the card shakes out.

NXT Stand & Deliver starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT and can be seen on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.