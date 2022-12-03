NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW

A police sergeant in Yonkers, New York, was killed in a car collision after a student driver in a 2020 BMW M5 sedan lost control of the vehicle.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, was killed in the multi-vehicle collision Thursday. Gualdino had served with the Yonkers Police Department for 24 years and was only nine months away from retiring at the time of the fatal accident, the department said.

“Our hearts are heavy as the City of Yonkers has experienced an insurmountable loss. Sgt. Frank Gualdino was a cop’s cop and the epitome of Yonkers Finest,” said Mayor Mike Spano.

“Yonkers is a close, tight-knit community, and when we lose one member of our law enforcement community, we all feel a sense of grief,” Spano added. “Frank was someone we all know and loved.”

Gualdino was on duty in an unmarked 2012 Chevy Impala when the driver of a BMW sedan lost control of the car and crossed into the opposite lane.

The BMW crashed into Gauldino’s car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus. The bus driver and several bus passengers were also injured.

Police say the driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old who had obtained a learner’s permit less than three weeks earlier. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition after the accident with extensive blunt force injuries.

Because the driver is a minor his identity has not been released.

“The accident remains under active investigation, including the potential for criminal charges. Additional information may be released as it becomes available,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement.

Gualdino is survived by a wife and two children, ages 14 and 20.