NY vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing is attempted terror attack: sources

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in what sources tell Fox News was an attempted terrorist attack.

Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car are dead, the sources told Fox News. A border officer was injured.

The vehicle was driving from the U.S. to Canada and were attempting to drive toward the border officer building, the sources said.

All bridges are closed in the area, and all government buildings are evacuated, according to the sources.

International border crossing points between Canada and Western New York are closed after the reported incident, which has also injured at least one person, a 27-year-old male who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts. His condition is not severe.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the FBI said in a statement.

It continued, “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Rainbow Bridge connects Niagara Falls, New York with Niagara Falls, Canada.

Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge are also closed as the incident is investigated.

