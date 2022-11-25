NYC apartment building fire kills 2 people, 2 others left in critical condition

Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition Thursday after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said.

The Fire Department of New York said the call about the fire came in just before 5:30 a.m., and responding personnel found flames on the second floor of the five-story building on Harrison Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, the fire department said.

The New York Police Department said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire was under control less than an hour later, and the cause is under investigation.