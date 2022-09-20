NYC boom crane collapse across Bronx roadway draws heavy emergency response, 2 injured

A construction boom crane collapsed across a roadway in New York City on Tuesday morning.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that a crane collapsed in the 52nd Precinct, serving the Bronx.

At approximately 10:38 a.m., a boom truck collapsed onto a roadway at Jerome Ave. and W. Bedford Park Blvd, crushing a car, the New York City Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

The building under construction appears to be undamaged, the fire department said. FDNY evacuated approximately 29 workers from the site out of precaution pending an evaluation by the New York City Department of Buildings. EMS treated and transported two patients to St. Barnabas Hospital. The extent of the injuries remained unclear.

The fire department’s operations have concluded at this scene.

Video shared on the Citizen app and social media showed the construction collapsed crane stretched out across an overpass, with at least one car seen crushed beneath it.

EMS units, ambulances and a firetruck are seen at the scene, as people are heard remarking over the sirens about a helicopter overheard.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.