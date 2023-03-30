NYC Council member urges Mets to drop ‘Citi Field’ from stadium name

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is pushing to rename the New York Mets‘ home stadium, Citi Field, over climate change concerns.

Citi Bank’s parent company, Citigroup, is more than halfway through a 20-year naming rights agreement with the Mets, but Williams believes the company has a troubling relationship with the fossil fuel industry.

“The Public Advocate and fans will cite the bank’s role in financing polluters and profiting from climate chaos,” Williams’ office said in a statement.

Williams held a press conference earlier this week to press Mets owner Steve Cohen on the issues.

“New Yorkers know I’m bleeding blue and orange — the Mets represent an incredible spirit, history and institution and are of tremendous value to New Yorkers,” Williams said. “However, Citibank’s practices do not represent the values of the Mets or our city, and we must make better demands. If Citi refuses to end their toxic relationship with the fossil fuel industry, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi.”

According to Bloomberg, Citi contributed approximately $31 billion in combined lending and underwriting to oil, gas and coal firms since 2021.

Lucas Sanchez, co-executive director of New York Communities for Change, said he has been a “diehard Mets fan” all his life but is not a fan of Citi holding the naming rights.

“I can’t teach my kids to love the Mets if I’m also teaching them about climate change,” said Sanchez, whose kids are 7, 9 and 13. “The Mets are contributing to polluting the planet by partnering with Citi.”

The push for the name change comes shortly after the nationwide protests outside major banks in which demonstrators are demanding financial institutions divest from fossil fuel companies.

Representatives for the Mets did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests Wednesday.

Katie Doshi, a spokeswoman for Citi, said the bank “recognizes the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy,” citing its pledge to invest $1 trillion in green energy and other climate solutions by 2030.

“Our approach reflects the need to transition while also continuing to meet global energy needs,” said added. “We look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have with the Mets and Citi Field.”

Citigroup’s deal with the Mets has an estimated value of $400 million, or $20 million annually.

Williams did not provide an alternative name for the stadium.