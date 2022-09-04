NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report

New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports.

The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.

“It’s a very downtrodden, poverty-stricken area. Most people are on public assistance,” Paladino said of her district. “We’re a transportation desert. Our schools can’t handle it. We also have a crime issue now in College Point that is through the roof.”

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has denied that it canceled plans to fill the hotel due to Paladino’s protests.

“We did not move forward with this shelter because of a contracting issue with the landlord, not because of anything else,” a spokesman for the mayor told the Post.

Texas has sent five busses full of migrants to New York City in the past week alone. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott argues the measure is necessary to make America’s most powerful cities feel the effects of the immigration crisis.

The state has sent dozens of busses to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, was there to greet migrants from four buses that arrived in NYC last week.

“As in previous days, our priority is to make sure that the asylum seekers are well. We have food water medical services inside the port authority,” Castro told reporters.

“He’s weaponizing asylum seekers,” Castro added of Abbott. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”

Abbott argues that NYC, a proud sanctuary city, should be capable of housing the border-crossers.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in August.