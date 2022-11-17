NYC girl, 12, dragged during brazen necklace robbery calls suspects on e-bike ‘worst human beings alive’

A 12-year-old New York City girl who was injured when two thieves on an e-bike stole her necklace as she was walking home from school said she’s scared to go outside, weeks after the robbery.

Julie Valria was attacked on Oct. 24 in Elmhurst, Queens, when she was followed by two suspects. Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department shows the suspects riding behind her as she walks on a sidewalk.

The man riding in the back tries to rip the necklace from Valeria’s neck, but it refuses to come off. The girl is then dragged 10 feet during the broad daylight robbery.

“It happened fast. I didn’t feel when I was getting dragged,” Valeria told reporters on Monday, Fox New York reported. “I didn’t feel when I was getting dragged. I only cared about the necklace.”

One of the suspects then gets off the e-bike and snatches the jewelry off of her as she’s on the ground. The men immediately fled the scene. The necklace was a religious piece that had sentimental value, Valeria said.

Valeria’s mother told the news outlet that she’s scared to let her daughter walk home alone.

“I mean, it’s scary to go out into the streets most of the time,” Valeria said. “They’re just the worst human beings alive.”

She was left with a bruise around her neck. The robbery duo is suspected in six other robberies, police said.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to his report.