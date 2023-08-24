NYC hammer attack suspect charged with murder, mother who died identified

A New York City man accused of killing a mother and critically injuring her two children in a hammer attack in Brooklyn on Wednesday, faces murder and other charges.

The heinous act occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment on 52nd Street in Sunset Park.

FOX 5 in New York reported the suspect, 47-year-old Liyong Ye, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

When New York City Police Department officers arrived at the second-story apartment of the 14-story building, they discovered the 43-year-old mother, her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter inside their apartment and suffering from severe injuries to their heads.

The station also reported that the mother has been identified as Zhao Zhao.

An investigation determined all three victims were attacked by a hammer, police said Wednesday.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead.

Officers quickly apprehended Ye as he attempted to walk out of the apartment building.

Police noted that Ye had blood all over his body at the time of his arrest.

Investigators at the scene recovered the hammer believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

The mother and her two children occupied a room in the three-room apartment. Ye and his 9-year-old son occupied another room, while a third person occupied the third room.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.