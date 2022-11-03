NYC homeless man arrested in jogger’s sexual assault is alleged serial rapist with 25 priors

A homeless man arrested for allegedly choking a woman partially unconscious and sexually assaulting her while she jogged in New York City’s West Village on Thursday morning was wanted in at least two other recent sexual assaults and has 25 prior arrests, according to the NYPD.

Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act, strangulation, robbery, and grand larceny.

He is accused of attacking a 43-year-old woman while she jogged around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday near West Street and Pier 45, knocking her to the pavement and choking the victim before raping her.

According to WABC-TV, the suspect then approached another female jogger who called 911. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police picked up Phanor at Port Authority later in the morning after he allegedly used the victim’s credit card at a Midtown Target department store.

In addition to the two incidents on Thursday, Phanor was wanted by the NYPD in at least two other sexual assaults. On the morning of Oct. 6, Phanor allegedly approached a 48-year-old woman from behind on E 37th Street, placed her in a chokehold and attempted to rape her.

The victim was able to fight her attacker off, but he made off with her wallet and cell phone, then attempted to use her credit card at a smoke shop.

Before that, on the morning of March 27, Phanor is accused of approaching another 39-year-old woman while she was out jogging. He allegedly choked the victim and sexually assaulted her before stealing her cell phone.

Aside from the three sexual assaults, Phanor has been arrested at least 25 other times for crimes ranging from petit larceny to drug possession, according to the New York Post.

Nearly 1,400 rapes have occurred throughout New York City this year, a 10.9% jump over the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD data.