NYC homeless man indicted for allegedly beating woman in subway station, impairing her vision in one eye

The homeless man accused of brutally beating down and pummeling a woman at a New York City subway station in an attack that caused her to lose vision in one eye has been indicted, prosecutors said Friday.

Waheed Foster, 41, has been charged with attempted murder and assault charges in the unprovoked Sept. 20 attack of Elizabeth Gomes, 33, as she was leaving the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Footage obtained by Fox News shows a man running after the woman through the subway station before grabbing her arm and throwing her down into a ticketing counter. He then delivers several blows to the woman’s head and upper body and stomps on her.

“We have had enough,” Katz said in a statement announcing the indictment. “There are basic rights that New Yorkers should have in this City, and one of them is the right to safety when commuting to work, using the subway to take our children to school, and knowing we can safely come home to our families.”

During the attack, a good Samaritan tried to intervene but was chased away by the attacker, who then continued to beat Gomes, prosecutors said.

Gomes was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured eye.

“As a result of the injuries sustained from the attack, Ms. Gomes currently has lost vision in one eye,” Katz’s office said.

Foster faces up to 25 years in prison.