NYC man arrested in attempted rape of woman aboard subway had 11 prior arrests, active bench warrant

A suspect arrested in the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman aboard a New York City subway train has 11 prior arrests and an active bench warrant, authorities said Wednesday.

Isaiah Benjamin, 23, faces charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the attack that happened Sunday aboard the subway train in Manhattan, police said.

Benjamin had followed the 18-year-old woman onto the train at the 125th Street subway station around 10 p.m. before exposing himself and trying to pull the victim’s pants down, police said.

A Good Samaritan intervened and helped the woman escape to another train car, according to authorities.

The suspect remained on the train before exiting at the 42nd Street station and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The woman went to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper announced the suspect’s arrest on Wednesday.

Kemper said “sharp-eyed” officers apprehended and arrested the suspect overnight.

The suspect has previously been arrested 11 times and had an active bench warrant at the time of the alleged crime, Kemper said.