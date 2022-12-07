NYC man arrested in broad daylight baseball bat attack caught on video

A bat-wielding suspect who attacked a man on a New York City street in broad daylight has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Karim Azizi, 36, is charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack on Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street in Harlem, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Azizi was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Video footage of the attack shows a man dressed in all black with his face covered pulling a bat from his pants and hitting a 47-year-old man in the back of the head as he walks down the street.

The victim falls to the ground and rolls around in pain. The suspect walks away and then comes back where he appears to yell and stomps on the man.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack. The New York Post reported that the suspect and victim had a verbal argument before the attack, citing police sources.