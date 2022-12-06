NYC man charged with killing 2 in shooting spree is ‘well-known’ gang member, arrested 12 times, police say

A New York City man arrested Tuesday in a shooting spree that killed two people and wounded a third is a “well-known” gang member who has been arrested at least 12 times in the past decade, police said during a press conference.

Sundance Oliver, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a 24-hour violent rampage, including the homicides of a 17-year-old girl shot in a Crown Heights apartment and a 21-year-old man in a Lower Manhattan apartment. Oliver is also accused of the non-fatal shooting of a 96-year-old man, a bystander struck by gunfire during a robbery attempt.

The violence spanned three boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan, prompting a massive manhunt for the suspect.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Oliver is a “well-known” gang member to law enforcement with a long rap sheet.

Oliver and four other individuals were allegedly involved in an armed robbery the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2022. The suspects attacked a male and stole around $4,450 in U.S. currency, Essig said. Police identified Oliver in the Nov. 21 robbery on Dec. 3, 2022.

On Friday, Dec. 2, shortly before 6 p.m., police arrested and charged a man named Brandon Hampton with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots from a moving vehicle. Essig said investigators believe Oliver was in that vehicle with Hampton.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Bronx, Oliver got into an argument with his girlfriend and punched her in the face, causing injuries, Essig said.

The next day, Oliver pointed a gun at a victim in front of a bodega at 444 Ralph Ave in Brooklyn. The victim ran inside the Bodega and Oliver fired two shots, Essig said. Oliver then allegedly got behind the counter and stole $3,560 and fled the scene. Police recovered two 9mm shell casings at the scene, Essig said.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oliver allegedly approached the girlfriend of Hampton and demanded $50, Essig said. The female fled, Oliver fired shots, and accidentally shot an unintended target – a 96-year-old man – in the right leg. Police recovered one 9mm shell casing.

Later that afternoon, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in an apartment at the Smith public housing development at 15 St. James Place. Witnesses told police the perpetrator was Oliver, Essig said. Seven 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Just after midnight, a 17-year-old female was shot and killed at 719 Kingsborough 7 Walk. Witnesses identified the perpetrator as Oliver, Essig said. Police recovered two 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Essig said both homicide victims were known to the suspect, but the motive for their killings remains unclear at this time.

Essig said Oliver has 12 prior arrests and is “well-known” to law enforcement as a member of a robbery gang that operates in and around the Kingsborough housing development.

Oliver was arrested in 2020 for a loaded firearm. In 2014, he was arrested and charged with menacing and attempted murder for a robbery in which he fired two shots. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years post release.

In 2013, he was arrested for aggravated harassment, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In 2012, Oliver was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. In 2010, he was arrested for gang assault.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Essig said, Oliver was placed in a 77th Precinct holding cell where he became “extremely violent and agitated” and destroyed property. Emergency Service Unit personnel subdued him and he’s currently in Kings County Hospital for evaluation.

Oliver faces three counts of robbery in the second degree – one for the Nov. 21, 2022 robbery, one for the Dec. 4 robbery of the Bodega and another for the Dec. 5 robbery of the female. He also faces an attempted murder charge for the 96-year-old shot in the leg.

Essig said additional charges may be pending as investigators work through the case. It was not immediately clear if Oliver had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

